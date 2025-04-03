Centurion Law Group (CLG) Granted CEMAC Tax Accreditation, Reinforcing Position As Regional Legal Partner

Legal, tax and business advisory conglomerate CLG ( ) - formerly Centurion Law Group – has officially been approved as a Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) tax advisor by the CEMAC Standing Committee on Fiscal and Accounting Harmonization. CLG Tax and Legal will provide its full suite of tax services across all CEMAC member countries, supporting business and transactions across various strategic fields, including oil, gas and mining.

The tax certification not only comes as part of a broader restructuring of CLG's tax and legal services offerings, aimed at positioning the firm to better serve clients throughout the region with integrated solutions, but as the CEMAC region pursues accelerated growth across its strategic economic sectors. Specifically, the region's oil and gas sector is on track for rapid growth, as nations implement ambitious production targets. The Republic of Congo aims to produce 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027; Gabon targets 220,000 bpd in the short-term; while Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon are scaling-up gas monetization. These targets require significant levels of investment and CLG stands ready to support transactions and broader economic growth.

Given the potential of the CEMAC region's natural and mineral resources, project developers and investors have already begun to expand their presence across the region. In the Republic of Congo, TotalEnergies is investing $600 million in the Moho Nord project; Trident Energy recently acquired stakes in the Nkossa, Nsoko II, Lianzi and Moho-Bilondo fields; while Perenco increased production at the Tchibouela II and Tchendo II fields following a $30 million investment. In Gabon, wildcat drilling is underway on Blocks BC-9 and BCD-10 while Perenco advances the $1 billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal toward a 2026 start. In Equatorial Guinea, the country is preparing to launch an oil and gas licensing round while Cameroon drives a gas-to-industry agenda. Further developments in Chad are underway, highlighting the region's potential as a major producing hub.

Stepping into this picture, CLG's accreditation will serve to further support current and future transactions. Over the past decade, CLG has significantly grown its tax practice, providing comprehensive tax advisory and compliance services to numerous multinational companies operating across Africa. This sustained growth reflects CLG's commitment to meeting the complex tax needs of investors and businesses on the continent, from corporate tax planning and regulatory compliance to cross-border taxation strategies.

“By bolstering our tax practice in the CEMAC region, CLG continues to establish itself as a one-stop-shop for investors in the region and across the continent. The CEMAC accreditation aligns with our strategy to support impactful transactions in Africa and we look forward to strengthening our presence across the continent,” stated Zion Adeoye, CEO and Managing Partner of CLG.

CLG already has a strong presence in Africa, with offices in South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and South Sudan. The company caters to a diverse portfolio of multinational companies operating globally, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to address the unique challenges and complexities faced by clients in different industries. CLG's expertise covers energy, infrastructure, mining, agriculture and ESG, to name a few. For the CEMAC region, CLG's extensive network and growing expertise positions the firm as strategic partner for regional and global firms. As companies expand their presence across the region, CLG's agile, integrated approach - underpinned by its local roots and depth of experience - demonstrates the rising prominence of African advisory firms on the global stage. The CEMAC tax certification not only expands CLG's regional service coverage but also solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses navigating Central Africa's evolving tax landscape.

“CLG's deep understanding of its clients' businesses, collaborative approach with local authorities, multinational orientation and highly experienced local teams are some of the factors that set our tax practice apart in the region,” stated Daoudou Mohammed, CLG Tax and Legal Director.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CLG.