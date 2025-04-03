Marsh Needs To Take Decision On Red-Ball Cricket And Bowling Future, Says Johnson

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson said all-rounder Mitchell Marsh needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and more importantly, if he can shoulder bowling duties.

Marsh was dropped from Australia's team for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India after making 73 runs in four games and then missed the side's Champions Trophy campaign due to a back injury.

Marsh, though, has managed to return for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, making scores of 72, 52 and zero. The impact player has meant that Marsh hasn't been needed to field in IPL 2025. Nevertheless, Marsh was retained in Australia's list of contracted players for the 2025/26 season.

Selection chair George Bailey believes discarded Test all-rounder Mitch Marsh could be resurrected during next summer's Ashes series, but before that, Marsh has some big questions to ask himself this winter.

"Marsh, 33, has been starring in the Indian Premier League. But coming in as an impact sub – who is not required to bowl or field – and smacking the ball around is a world away from an Ashes series.

"So the big West Aussie needs to decide whether he wants to still play red-ball cricket and whether his body will allow him to continue to bowl – in any format. Beau Webster and the soon-to-be-returning Cam Green are ahead of him at this point, but it only takes an injury or two to put Marsh back into contention if his form is good," wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Thursday.

Marsh, a key member of Australia's white-ball teams, including being the T20I captain, has historically come good against England in Tests, averaging 47.07 in 10 games against them, as compared to his overall red-ball career batting average of 28.53.

"All three of Marsh's Test centuries have come against England and he had instant impact when thrown in during the last Ashes series and the selectors won't have forgotten that. Marsh has a lot to weigh up regarding his priorities, body and the lure of going down the white-ball specialist route in an attempt to extend his career. But I think if he really wants to play Test cricket again, then he can," added Johnson.

Johnson was also pleased to see left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann get a central contract, despite the storm of his bowling action being tested. He feels Kuhnemann will have a leading role to play once Nathan Lyon's international career comes to an end.

"It's encouraging to see Kuhnemann secure a CA contract, especially after the turbulence at the end of the Sri Lanka tour. Being reported for a suspicious bowling action can be daunting, but this contract should give him a boost of confidence. It's also a testament to how the selectors are backing him, which is crucial for any player, and he looks like the next spinner in for the Ashes should anything happen to Nathan Lyon.

"With Lyon, 37, approaching the end of his playing days, the pressure on Kuhnemann to step up is immense. In a way, Lyon is playing two different roles for the team – firstly, being the number one spinner and secondly, mentoring those who are pushing to take that position. It's reminiscent of the transition when Shane Warne retired.

"The search for the next standout spinner is going to be competitive, with others such as Murphy, Mitch Swepson and Corey Rocchiccioli also in the mix. It's essential for these players to stay true to their natural game and stay mentally resilient despite the outside noise. You never know when your chance might come up," he concluded.