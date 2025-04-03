African Gold Limited (ASX:A1G) Impressive Drilling Results Continue To Deliver

African Gold Limited (ASX:A1G) continues to expand the high-grade resource potential at the Blaffo Guetto prospect within the Didievi Gold Project.

Highlights

Extensional intercepts in the Blaffo Guetto High-Grade Zone confirm mineralisation along strike in both directions.

Key assay results:

- 11m at 4.3g/t Au from 97m within 31m at 2.0g/t Au from 97m (DDD067)

- 7m at 5.9g/t Au from 366m within 19m at 3.5g/t Au from 365m (DDD054a)

- 7m at 4.5g/t Au from 305m within 17m at 2.1g/t Au from 304m (DDD060)

Ongoing drilling is confirming the continuity and scale of mineralisation along strike in both directions. The latest results reinforce the Project's strong growth potential, further strengthened by the Company's strategic partnership with Montage Gold. Together with our new partner, African Gold is committed to unlocking the full potential of the Didievi Gold project.

Drilling of regional targets is also in progress, with results anticipated shortly.

Further updates will be provided as additional assay results are received and interpreted.

African Gold CEO, Adam Oehlman, commented: "While progress has been slower than anticipated, these results reinforce the strength of the Blaffo Guetto mineralised system, with high-grade extensions along strike and significant new intercepts both at depth and near surface. We are excited about the potential for further resource growth at Didievi and remain committed to aggressive exploration to unlock additional value, particularly with the support of our strategic partner, Montage Gold."

With continued drilling success, African Gold is validating the high-grade trend at Didievi, expanding its resource base and positioning the Company for significant growth.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

To view the latest company presentation, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Mr Adam Oehlman Chief Executive Officer T: +61 8 6143 6789 E: ...