Gold Hits New Peak As Global Trade Tensions And Geopolitics Drive Safe-Haven Surge

Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, breaking another record as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariff rollout. The move, set to take effect on Wednesday and applicable to all countries, has heightened fears of an escalating global trade war, with markets also eyeing automobile tariffs due April 3.

The metal's momentum reflects investor caution as concerns grow that widespread tariffs may weaken global growth. Gold remained supported by central bank purchases, ETF inflows, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts. With these drivers still in place, the metal is likely to extend its bullish trend in the coming weeks.

Geopolitical tensions further reinforce gold's appeal. Tensions in the Middle East continued while peace efforts in Eastern Europe seem to have limited success.

Looking ahead, ISM PMI and labor market data could shape expectations. Weak figures may heighten recession fears and push gold to new highs, while strong data could limit upside by dampening rate-cut bets.

