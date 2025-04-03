Gold Steadies Near Record Highs As Tariff Fears And Geopolitical Tensions Mount

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A.

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, remaining near record highs, as investor demand for safe-haven assets persisted in response to growing global uncertainty. Persistent risk aversion ahead of new US tariffs continues to support the bullion, with fears mounting that the measures could escalate global trade tensions.

Although the White House has not released full details, it confirmed the measures could take effect immediately after today's announcement, and President Trump has suggested a broad international scope. Fears that such measures may fuel inflation and weaken growth could keep gold demand elevated.

Mounting geopolitical tensions also play a crucial role in gold prices. In the Middle East, expanded operations in Gaza could fuel concerns. In Eastern Europe, negotiations continue to lag, adding to the risks.

On the economic front, economic slowdown fears could continue to support gold while rate cut expectations, central bank purchases, and strong ETF inflows could help the asset maintain a bullish outlook.

