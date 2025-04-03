Biotech Stock Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech stocks reports on trading and news for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM ) a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals.

Biopharma makes the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list today on news, currently trading at $2.9008,, up 8108 38.7943% on volume of over 51 Million shares.

Biopharma today announced that it has completed additional studies on orthotopic human tumor models in mice confirming its K1.1 mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle (K1.1-mRNA-LNP) product as a novel therapeutic agent for human hepatocellular carcinoma.

Human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and the most common type of primary liver cancers in adults. In recent years, several treatment options were made available to HCC patients either as first-line or second-line treatment. Yet, the five-year survival rate of HCC patients remains at only 18-21%.

We have optimized the expression level of our full-length mRNA (K1.1c) as well as a smaller, truncated version (K1.1d) in HCC tumors in mice. Following encapsulation in two specifically designed Lipid Nanoparticles, the resulting K1.1c-mRNA-LNP and K1.1d-mRNA-LNP were efficiently delivered to orthotopic engrafted HCC tumors in mice in a dose-dependent manner by systemic administration. Under repeated dosing, the full-length K1.1c was found to reduce growth of three different types of human HCC tumors in mice with good tolerability. Proof-of-concept study of the truncated version K1.1d was conducted to assess its anti-tumor activity in HCC models in mice. A preliminary study suggested the truncated form of K1.1c could be highly expressed in engrafted tumors and had significant anti-tumor activity in mouse HCC models in a dose-dependent manner.

We are currently conducting additional animal studies to delineate optimum dosing of our truncated version (K1.1d) in different HCC model in mice to compare its dose-response and therapeutic window with those of the full-length (K1.1c). The smaller-sized mRNA of the truncated version offers the advantage of better efficacy at lower doses.

"We are pushing the frontier of mRNA therapy for cancer with our novel mRNA-LNP formulation," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of the Company. "Delivering mRNA via Lipid Nanoparticles (mRNA-LNP) is a new, revolutionary way to treat cancer. The performance of our K1.1-mRNA-LNP to date is simply remarkable, as we look ahead to the opportunity of delivering new life-saving treatments for cancer patients around the world."

