Apex Lin, Pang-Soong Receives Special Jury Award From Asia Design Prize, Recognizing His Long-Term Contributions To Asian Design Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Dr. Kim Hyun-Sun, chairman of the 2025 Asia Design Prize Jury, awarded the Judge's Choice to Apex Lin, Chair professor of Asia University in Taiwan, in recognition of his long-term contribution to Asian design.

