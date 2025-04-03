403
Investigation Initiated Over Threats Against Judges After Le Pen's Conviction
(MENAFN) An inquiry has been initiated regarding threats made against judges after Marine Le Pen’s conviction on corruption charges previously this week, as reported by French media outlets.
The probe was launched in response to "reprehensible remarks made against the judges who collectively handed down the decision," based on Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Tuesday.
The investigation is being conducted by the National Center for the Fight against Online Hate (PNLH) and has been entrusted to the Brigade for the Repression of Crime against Persons (BRDP).
This comes after another investigation earlier this year, which focused on death threats aimed at the judge presiding over the case and the prosecutors who brought charges against Le Pen and her co-defendants.
The death threats were posted on a far-right website, as reported by French media. The recent threats against the judges emerged after the court's decision on Monday to sentence Le Pen to five years of ineligibility for public office, effective immediately, along with a four-year prison sentence, two years of which would be served under electronic surveillance.
As the personal attacks against the three judges involved in the case escalated on social media, the First Presidency of the Paris Court of Appeal issued a call for "respect for the judiciary."
