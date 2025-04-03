403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amazon Makes Last-Minute Attempt to Buy TikTok
(MENAFN) Amazon made a last-minute offer to buy TikTok in the United States as the Chinese-owned social media app faces a looming deadline in April to either divest or face a potential ban.
This development was reported by a news agency, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, several parties taking part in the negotiations are dismissing Amazon’s proposal. The offer was reportedly sent in a letter addressed to US Vice President JD Vance along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as stated by a source briefed on the matter.
Other potential buyers in the ongoing discussions include Oracle and Blackstone, the report noted.
Both Amazon and TikTok have declined to comment on the matter.
Previously, Amazon introduced a feature resembling TikTok, named Inspire, but later deleted it from the app store.
TikTok has firmly stated that it is not for sale, citing concerns about potential opposition from the Chinese government. The platform boasts 170 million users in the United States and remains a significant player in the digital commerce sector.
Amazon's offer comes at a time when discussions in Washington continue regarding the ownership of TikTok. US lawmakers have raised national security worries regarding the platform’s connections to China, which led to the passing of a law the previous year requiring the company to sell its US operations.
The Supreme Court upheld the law unanimously, although President Trump postponed its enforcement until Saturday.
This development was reported by a news agency, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, several parties taking part in the negotiations are dismissing Amazon’s proposal. The offer was reportedly sent in a letter addressed to US Vice President JD Vance along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as stated by a source briefed on the matter.
Other potential buyers in the ongoing discussions include Oracle and Blackstone, the report noted.
Both Amazon and TikTok have declined to comment on the matter.
Previously, Amazon introduced a feature resembling TikTok, named Inspire, but later deleted it from the app store.
TikTok has firmly stated that it is not for sale, citing concerns about potential opposition from the Chinese government. The platform boasts 170 million users in the United States and remains a significant player in the digital commerce sector.
Amazon's offer comes at a time when discussions in Washington continue regarding the ownership of TikTok. US lawmakers have raised national security worries regarding the platform’s connections to China, which led to the passing of a law the previous year requiring the company to sell its US operations.
The Supreme Court upheld the law unanimously, although President Trump postponed its enforcement until Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment