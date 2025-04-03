How Perpetual Conflicts Stimulate Human Prosperity?

MENAFN - Jordan Times) The notion that war is detrimental to human progress is a widely accepted axiom. However, a closer examination of history reveals a more nuanced relationship between conflict and prosperity. Despite the devastation and loss of life, perpetual war has consistently stimulated human innovation, driven economic growth and fostered cultural advancements.

In Ancient Civilisations, war was considered as a Catalyst for progress, as war was a common aspect of human society. The constant struggle for resources, territory, and power drove innovation and progress. The Egyptians, for example, developed sophisticated techniques and engineering skills through their military campaigns. The construction of the Great Pyramids, a testament to their ingenuity, was facilitated by the wealth and resources accumulated through conquest, plunder and enslaving other nations.

Similarly, the ancient Greeks and Romans expanded their territories and resources through war, leading to significant cultural and economic advancements. The Roman Empire's extensive network of roads, bridges, and aqueducts, built to facilitate military conquests, also enabled the growth of trade and commerce.

In Medieval and Early Modern Periods, the rise of Nation-States, fueled by constant warfare between kingdoms and city-states. This competition for resources and power drove economic growth and cultural advancements. The development of feudalism, for example, led to the emergence of a wealthy and influential class of nobles, who invested in the arts, science, architecture, and education.

The early modern period saw the rise of European powers like Britain, France, Holland, Spain, and Portugal, which used war to establish and maintain their colonial empires. The wealth and resources accumulated through colonial conquests fueled industrialization and economic growth, transforming these nations into global superpowers.

The Industrial Revolution created new technologies and resources that fueled colonial expansion and imperialism. European powers used war to establish and maintain their colonial empires, exploiting the natural resources and labor of colonized nations. The wealth and resources accumulated through colonial conquests fueled further industrialization and economic growth.

The United States, for example, emerged as a global superpower through its military conquests and colonial expansion. The Spanish-American War (1898) and World War I (1914-1918) enabled the United States to establish itself as a dominant world power, while World War II (1939-1945) cemented its position as a global power.

The Cold War (1945-1991) fueled technological innovation and economic growth, particularly in the United States and Soviet Union. The competition for military supremacy drove advancements in fields like rocketry, computing, communications, and materials science. The Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik (1957) and the United States' landing on the moon (1969) are iconic examples of the technological innovations driven by the Cold War.

In the post-Cold War era, modern conflicts like the War on Terror (2001-present) have driven advancements in fields like cybersecurity, drone technology, and artificial intelligence. The development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for example, has revolutionised modern warfare, enabling precision strikes and real-time intelligence gathering, as seen lately in the war in the Ukraine.

The relationship between war and human prosperity is complex and often paradoxical. While war is undoubtedly destructive and devastating, it has consistently stimulated human innovation, driven economic growth, and fostered cultural advancements. From ancient civilizations to modern nation-states, the pursuit of power and resources through war has fueled human progress, often in unexpected and unintended ways.

As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, it is essential to recognise the dual nature of war: destructive and creative, devastating and stimulating. By acknowledging this paradox, we can work towards creating a more peaceful and prosperous world, where human innovation and progress are driven by cooperation and collaboration, rather than conflict and competition.