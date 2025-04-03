FM To Launch 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' Portal On April 1, 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to launch the "NITI NCAER States Economic Forum" portal on April 1, 2025, in New Delhi.

This innovative platform, developed through collaboration between NITI Aayog and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), will serve as an extensive repository of data spanning approximately 30 years from 1990-91 to 2022-23.

The portal encompasses four primary components designed to provide comprehensive insights into state finances across India.

The State Reports section will offer detailed summaries of the macroeconomic and fiscal landscapes of 28 Indian states, focusing on demographic, economic, socioeconomic, and fiscal indicators.

The Data Repository will grant users direct access to a complete database categorised across five key verticals: Demography, Economic Structure, Fiscal, Health, and Education.

Additionally, the State Fiscal and Economic Dashboard will feature graphical representations of critical economic variables over time, while also providing quick access to raw data and summary tables.

The Research and Commentary section will draw upon extensive research on state finances and crucial aspects of fiscal policy and financial management at both state and national levels.

This comprehensive platform aims to facilitate understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socioeconomic trends through easily accessible data presented in a user-friendly format.

By consolidating sectoral data in one location, the portal addresses the ongoing need for centralised information resources. Users will be able to benchmark each state's data against other states and national figures, enabling more informed analysis.

The portal will provide a valuable forum for policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders to engage in informed debates and discussions based on reliable data.

Acting as a comprehensive research hub, it will offer extensive data and analytical tools for in-depth studies.

By leveraging historical trends alongside real-time analytics, users can track progress, identify emerging patterns, and formulate evidence-based policies to drive development initiatives across India's states.

(KNN Bureau)