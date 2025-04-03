Athletics Legend Eamonn Coghlan Joins Consello's Senior Advisors Team In Ireland

He is widely recognized as one of Ireland's greatest sporting heroes and one of the world's most dominant middle-distance runners of his era. Known as the 'Chairman of the Boards' for his unrivalled success on the American indoor circuit, he won an astounding 56 consecutive races and claimed a record seven Wanamaker Mile titles at Madison Square Garden. His three indoor mile world records stood as a testament to his enduring excellence, with one of them remaining unbeaten for 18 years. In 1983, he became the first man to run the mile in under 3 minutes and 50 seconds, setting a record time of 3:49.78.

That same year, Coghlan solidified his place in Irish sporting history by becoming Ireland's first World Athletics Champion, winning the gold medal in the 5,000m at the World Championships in Helsinki. His legendary career was crowned by one of the most remarkable feats in track and field history in 1994 when, at the age of 41, he became the first and only athlete over 40 to run a sub-four-minute mile, clocking 3:58.17 in Boston.

Beyond athletics, Coghlan has demonstrated a deep commitment to public service and youth development. A former Fine Gael Senator, his passion for youth fitness manifested through the 'Points for Life' initiative, emphasizing the importance of physical education in schools.

Commenting on his appointment, Consello founder, CEO and Chairman Delcan Kelly said that Eamonn Coghlan will bring unparalleled experience in high performance, leadership and mindset to this Consello offering. "I grew up watching and being inspired by Eamonn Coghlan's success on the track. I've had the good fortune to get to know him later in life and he's been as inspirational in person as he was watching from a distance. His ability to inspire peak performance and drive success aligns perfectly with our mission to help the best in the world be even better. I've also seen what he does at a voluntary level and he's just an exceptional human being who has a motivational impact on all around him. He will add another layer of experience and insight to a team already laden with world-class talent," he said.

Commenting on his role with Consello, Eamonn Coghlan said, "I know Declan for many years and count him not alone a close friend but have also had the opportunity to work with him previously. What he has built with Consello, however, is at another level in terms of the people he has brought on board and what it is doing for the organisations it works with. Throughout my career, I have always strived for excellence, and I see the same dedication to success at Consello. I look forward to bringing my experience in high performance, mindset, and strategy to the team."

Coghlan joins a team that includes advisors Gary Neville, former Manchester United and England captain; Ronan O'Gara, Ireland and Munster rugby legend and La Rochelle coach; and Paul McGinley, former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain. The Ireland-based Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation team is led by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy and Jane Mitchell.

Consello's business in Ireland offers a full suite of advisory services that complement its advisory business around the world, including:



C-Suite Advisory

Management Consulting and Business Development

Communications and Public Affairs

Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation

Consello Strive – Sports and Entertainment Advisory Consello Experience – Creative Services

Consello was founded by Declan Kelly almost three years ago and has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Dublin. US Partners of the firm include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady ; 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol ; and business leaders such as Wendy Clark, former Global CEO of Dentsu; Mindy Grossman , former CEO of WW International and Janey Whiteside , former Chief Customer Officer of Walmart.

