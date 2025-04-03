Ex-Lop Demands Probe Into Vadodara's Rs 31 Crore Bridge Resurfacing Project

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, April 3 (IANS) The Vadodara Municipal Corporation's (VMC) resurfacing work on 12 bridges across the city at an estimated cost of ₹31 crore, has come under a cloud.

Former Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Gujarat Assembly, Ami Ben Rawat, has raised concerns over the expenditure, alleging that the corporation was wasting public funds on unnecessary repairs.

She has written to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and the current Opposition leader, demanding transparency and an investigation into the matter.

Rawat claims that instead of full-scale resurfacing, most of these bridges require only minor repairs or patchwork.

She further alleges that the corporation has not disclosed the advisory report on the bridge conditions before approving the project.

She has demanded that the report be made public, stating that the decision appears to be financially imprudent.

According to Rawat, several of the 12 bridges identified for resurfacing are structurally sound and do not require such extensive work.

Rawat has called for a vigilance enquiry into the corporation's decision-making process, questioning whether due diligence was followed before allocating the funds.

The issue has sparked a political debate, with local leaders and civic activists now closely watching the developments.

As the controversy unfolds, the municipal authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.

With growing public concern over the utilisation of taxpayers' money, the issue is expected to gain further traction in coming days.

Gujarat has witnessed several instances where infrastructure projects, particularly bridge constructions and repairs, have come under scrutiny due to allegations of mismanagement, financial irregularities, and safety concerns.

Notable cases include the Hatkeshwar flyover that was constructed in 2017 and began showing structural issues within four years. Cracks and damages led to partial demolition plans, raising questions about construction quality and oversight.

In January 2025, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) faced accusations of favouritism in awarding the reconstruction tender, as the project had not commenced even four months post-approval.

In April 2023, the AMC approved the Sattadhar flyover project with an estimated cost of ₹81.49 crore.

The project faced criticism for its short defect liability period of three years, especially when compared to other projects with longer periods, leading to concerns about long-term accountability and construction standards. ​

Approximately 16 months ago, the Gujarat High Court criticised the state government for its lethargic approach to repairing bridges in Gondal.

The Gondal Municipality cited a lack of funds, struggling even with staff salaries, highlighting financial mismanagement and neglect in maintaining critical infrastructure.