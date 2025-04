USDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– USDCAD reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.4500

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone located between the support level 1.4255 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of March), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline from November.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend and the bullish US dollar sentiment, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.4500 (which has been reversing the price from January).