Global Antibiotic Use In Livestock Set To Surge By 2040, Swiss Study Finds
-
Deutsch
de
Antibiotika-Einsatz in der Tierhaltung steigt laut Studie deutlich
Original
Read more: Antibiotika-Einsatz in der Tierhaltung steigt laut Studie deutlic
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Researchers warn that the global rise in antibiotic use could worsen the issue of antibiotic resistance.“Resistant bacteria are also a significant problem for agriculture,” said Thomas Van Boeckel, a study co-author from UZH, in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.
If current trends continue unchecked, global antibiotic use could reach 143,000 tonnes annually by 2040, according to a study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. In Europe, researchers predict a slight increase of 0.6% by 2040.
However, the study also highlights that certain measures could potentially cut antibiotic use in livestock farming by up to 57% in the most optimistic scenario.
Translated from German with DeepL/spHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment