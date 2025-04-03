Swiss Green Party Threatens Referendum Over Nuclear Power Proposal

Deutsch de Geplantes Ende des AKW-Neubauverbots sorgt für neue Atomdebatte Original Read more: Geplantes Ende des AKW-Neubauverbots sorgt für neue Atomdebatt

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has launched a counter-proposal to lift the ban on new nuclear power plants. The centre-right and the energy sector are welcoming the move, while the Greens are threatening to call a referendum. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 14:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In response to the popular initiative“Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)”, the Federal Council – Switzerland's executive body – is suggesting the removal of the ban on general licences for nuclear power plants from the Nuclear Energy Act. The consultation period for this proposal concluded on Wednesday.

The Swiss People's Party backs the counter-proposal“with conviction,” according to its consultation response. The Radical-Liberal Party highlights a looming electricity shortfall. Meanwhile, the Centre Party has strong reservations but still supports the counter-proposal.

More More Return to nuclear power: problematic or a pragmatic solution?

This content was published on Apr 11, 2024 On February 16, a popular initiative was launched by centre-right parties in Switzerland challenging the ban on new nuclear power plants.

Read more: Return to nuclear power: problematic or a pragmatic solution