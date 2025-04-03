WHO Faces $1.8 Billion Budget Shortfall Amid US Withdrawal

Français fr L'OMS doit trouver 1,8 milliard de dollars pour 2026-2027 Original Read more: L'OMS doit trouver 1,8 milliard de dollars pour 2026-202

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The World Health Organization (WHO) faces a significant budget gap, needing $1.8 billion (CHF1.6 billion) to balance its finances. The budget for 2026 and 2027 has been cut to $4.2 billion, in addition to this year's $600 million shortfall. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 16:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In recent months, the anticipated impact of the US withdrawal, set to take effect next January, has led to a reduction in the WHO's budget request for 2026 and 2027, from $5.3 billion to $4.2 billion. A document from the Geneva-based institution, published on Wednesday by Health Policy Watch, reveals that the WHO considers less than €1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) of this amount to be secure.

This plan hinges on approval by the 194 members at the World Health Assembly next May. Besides these funds, the WHO anticipates receiving nearly a billion dollars from various sources.

However, a solution is still needed for 43% of the budget over the next two years. Including the shortfall for 2025, the total funding gap is closer to $2.5 billion.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

