Film Commemorates 'Iceman' Swiss Polar Researcher Konrad Steffen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the documentary film The Iceman, director Corina Gamma honours the life of Swiss polar explorer Konrad Steffen. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 09:52 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

Steffen died in a fatal accident in Greenland in 2020.

“He loved icebergs,” says Corina Gamma. Konrad Steffen (1952-2020) was a Swiss polar and climate researcher, nicknamed the Iceman. With her latest film, director Corina Gamma has created a memorial to his life and work.

In August 2020, the news of the accident involving Swiss climate researcher Konrad“Koni” Steffen shocked the public and the scientific community worldwide. The researcher had failed to return to the Swiss Camp base camp from a routine trip to a measuring station on the Greenland ice sheet. To this day, it is not known exactly what happened.

A search for clues

Gamma set out in search of clues – her film is about his life, about transcience and less about Steffen's death. The director had known Koni, as she calls him in the documentary, for a long time. He was once one of several protagonists in the documentary film Sila and the Gatekeepers of the Arctic.

In this 2015 film, Gamma attempted to explore the concept of Sila – a multifaceted term in Greenland that encompasses the weather, consciousness and the universe.

