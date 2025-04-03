Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Film Commemorates 'Iceman' Swiss Polar Researcher Konrad Steffen

Film Commemorates 'Iceman' Swiss Polar Researcher Konrad Steffen


2025-04-03 04:26:47
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the documentary film The Iceman, director Corina Gamma honours the life of Swiss polar explorer Konrad Steffen. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 09:52 5 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Schweizer Dokfilm folgt den Spuren von Eismann Konrad Steffen Original Read more: Schweizer Dokfilm folgt den Spuren von Eismann Konrad Steffe

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Steffen died in a fatal accident in Greenland in 2020.

“He loved icebergs,” says Corina Gamma. Konrad Steffen (1952-2020) was a Swiss polar and climate researcher, nicknamed the Iceman. With her latest film, director Corina Gamma has created a memorial to his life and work.

In August 2020, the news of the accident involving Swiss climate researcher Konrad“Koni” Steffen shocked the public and the scientific community worldwide. The researcher had failed to return to the Swiss Camp base camp from a routine trip to a measuring station on the Greenland ice sheet. To this day, it is not known exactly what happened.

+ Iceman keeps his cool despite global warming

A search for clues

Gamma set out in search of clues – her film is about his life, about transcience and less about Steffen's death. The director had known Koni, as she calls him in the documentary, for a long time. He was once one of several protagonists in the documentary film Sila and the Gatekeepers of the Arctic.

In this 2015 film, Gamma attempted to explore the concept of Sila – a multifaceted term in Greenland that encompasses the weather, consciousness and the universe.

More More Melting polar ice 'directly threatens business profits'

This content was published on Jan 19, 2017 “There are no jobs, no business opportunities and no profits to be made on a dead planet.” That was a strong message heard at Davos.

Read more: Melting polar ice 'directly threatens business profits

MENAFN03042025000210011054ID1109385034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search