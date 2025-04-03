Chinese Film 'Black Dog' Wins In Fribourg



Français fr Le FIFF sacre le film chinois“Black Dog” Original Read more: Le FIFF sacre le film chinois“Black Dog

Português pt Filmes chineses conquistam prêmios em Friburgo Read more: Filmes chineses conquistam prêmios em Friburg 中文 zh 中国电影《狗阵》荣获弗里堡国际电影节大奖 Read more: 中国电影《狗阵》荣获弗里堡国际电影节大

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The 39th Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) has ended with a new attendance record. It also crowned a Chinese film the winner of the 2025 Grand Prix: Black Dog. Another Chinese production, My Friend An Delie, won the Jury's Special Prize. This content was published on March 30, 2025 - 12:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year, the FIFF has well surpassed the symbolic 50,000-seat mark reached last year, the organisers announced on Saturday.

Like last year, the 2025 winner is once again a Chinese film. Guan Hu's Black Dog won the 2025 Grand Prize and the Critics' Choice Award. The tale of friendship between a man and his dog won over the international Jury.

+ Fribourg film festival highlights theme of freedom

My Friend An Delie won the Special Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. These two awards honour the first feature film by actor and director Dong Zijian, a star in China, who, in the words of the jury, has produced“a powerful and deeply honest portrayal of childhood trauma, friendship and memory”.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts