Chinese Film 'Black Dog' Wins In Fribourg
-
Français
fr
Le FIFF sacre le film chinois“Black Dog”
Original
Read more: Le FIFF sacre le film chinois“Black Dog
Português
pt
Filmes chineses conquistam prêmios em Friburgo
Read more: Filmes chineses conquistam prêmios em Friburg
中文
zh
中国电影《狗阵》荣获弗里堡国际电影节大奖
Read more: 中国电影《狗阵》荣获弗里堡国际电影节大
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This year, the FIFF has well surpassed the symbolic 50,000-seat mark reached last year, the organisers announced on Saturday.
Like last year, the 2025 winner is once again a Chinese film. Guan Hu's Black Dog won the 2025 Grand Prize and the Critics' Choice Award. The tale of friendship between a man and his dog won over the international Jury.
+ Fribourg film festival highlights theme of freedom
My Friend An Delie won the Special Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. These two awards honour the first feature film by actor and director Dong Zijian, a star in China, who, in the words of the jury, has produced“a powerful and deeply honest portrayal of childhood trauma, friendship and memory”.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment