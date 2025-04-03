Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Reopens Its Humanitarian Office In Kabul

2025-04-03 04:26:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland opened its humanitarian office in Kabul in mid-March to provide targeted aid to the Afghan population in distress. This content was published on March 31, 2025 - 15:12 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Suisse rouvre son bureau humanitaire à Kaboul Original Read more: La Suisse rouvre son bureau humanitaire à Kabou

Four specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) and ten local staff are working in the premises of the former Swiss cooperation office in Kabul, which was closed after the Taliban took power four years ago.

Switzerland's contribution focuses on humanitarian aid, support for Afghan civil society – particularly women and girls – and food security in rural areas, announced the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.

The SDC's projects are carried out in collaboration with international and local NGOs, the ICRC, UN organisations and the World Bank, explains the FDFA.

More More Switzerland returns to Afghanistan despite Taliban recognition issues

This content was published on Sep 19, 2024 Many states are now softening their policy and communicating with the Taliban, at least for humanitarian purposes. Switzerland is one of them. What is going on?

Read more: Switzerland returns to Afghanistan despite Taliban recognition issue

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

