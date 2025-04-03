Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Most Swiss Authorities Want To Ban Nazi Symbols In Public

Most Swiss Authorities Want To Ban Nazi Symbols In Public


2025-04-03 04:26:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A majority of Swiss political parties, cantons and associations want to ban the use and distribution of Nazi symbols in public. The corresponding consultation on this special law of the government ended on Monday. This content was published on April 1, 2025 - 10:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Mehrheit will Nazisymbole in der Öffentlichkeit verbieten Original Read more: Mehrheit will Nazisymbole in der Öffentlichkeit verbiete

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In December, the government announced that anyone who violates this regulation will be penalised with a fine of CHF200 ($225). In a second step, other extremist and violence-glorifying symbols will also be banned. Under current law, a person is only penalised if they use such a symbol and at the same time promote the corresponding ideology.

+ Swiss police officer dismissed after Hitler salute at WEF

The Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Green Party, the Centre Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the cantonal justice and police directorates and the umbrella organisation of Jewish communities welcome such a law in view of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Switzerland and Europe. On the other hand, the Swiss People's Party and the Pirate Party fear that the law will restrict freedom of expression.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

MENAFN03042025000210011054ID1109385022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search