Most Swiss Authorities Want To Ban Nazi Symbols In Public

This content was published on April 1, 2025 - 10:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In December, the government announced that anyone who violates this regulation will be penalised with a fine of CHF200 ($225). In a second step, other extremist and violence-glorifying symbols will also be banned. Under current law, a person is only penalised if they use such a symbol and at the same time promote the corresponding ideology.

The Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Green Party, the Centre Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the cantonal justice and police directorates and the umbrella organisation of Jewish communities welcome such a law in view of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Switzerland and Europe. On the other hand, the Swiss People's Party and the Pirate Party fear that the law will restrict freedom of expression.

