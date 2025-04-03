Votorantim Cimentos Completes Sale In Tunisia
The company now reports that all“customary conditions precedent” have been met, including approvals from China, Tunisia, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). As a result, the transfer of assets and financial settlement have also been completed.
In the same statement, the company says the decision to“divest” in the Arab country aligns with its strategy to“balance geographic positioning between mature and emerging markets.” Also, last year, the company announced the sale of its subsidiary in Morocco to a German company with the same goal of operating in both mature and emerging markets.
