Brazil Exported 6.6% More Machines In February

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian machinery and equipment exports rose by 6.6% in February this year compared to the same month in 2024 and by 7% compared to January, indicating a recovery in shipments. According to data released on Wednesday (2) by the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (Abimaq), the sector earned USD 869.62 million from exports in February.

The monthly growth indicates an improvement, as the sector still recorded a 10% decline in exports during the first two months of the year. In the twelve months leading to February compared to the previous twelve-month period, another decrease was seen, at 5.6%. In the first two months of the year, sales totaled USD 1.68 billion, while in the twelve-month period, they reached USD 12.9 billion.

“Just like in the domestic market, year-on-year growth in exports was also widespread across economic activities. The only decline occurred in exports of machinery for infrastructure and basic industries,” Abimaq said in its monthly report.

Despite the increase in February, Abimaq notes that the comparison base-February 2024-was the worst month of that year, when the monthly average of exports exceeded USD 1 billion. The association points out that 2025 began with export growth, but still below the 2024 average.“An indication that the sector is facing challenges in the international market,” the Abimaq report goes on.

Considering the numbers for the two-month period, Abimaq reports that export growth was recorded only in South America, with a 12.4% increase, driven by sales to Argentina. The country increased its purchases of Brazilian machinery by 73.4% in January and February compared to the first two months of last year, with most of the acquisitions being agricultural and construction machinery.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

