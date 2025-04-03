Jordan Condemns Israeli Strike On UNRWA Facility In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's expansion of its aggression against the Gaza Strip and its targeting of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) clinic in Jabalia Camp, in the Strip's north.

The ministry denounced the attack on UNRWA clinic, which resulted in the deaths of more than 19 people, including children, and left dozens injured, as a "blatant" violation of international law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War."

The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed "Jordan's unequivocal rejection and denunciation of the systematic campaign targeting UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories."

Qudah emphasised that UNRWA is facing a political assault aimed at undermining its symbolic role in upholding Palestinian refugees' right to return and compensation under international law.

He noted that this attack is part of a broader effort to deprive the Palestinian people of essential rights and services recognised by the international community, particularly amid the renewed Israeli aggression on Gaza and the closure of crossings designated for humanitarian aid delivery to the enclave.

He urged the international community to take a firm stand against Israeli actions and continued attacks on UNRWA, which plays an irreplaceable and vital role.

Qudah stressed the need for sustained political and financial support to enable the agency to continue providing essential services to Palestinian refugees in line with its UN mandate.

The spokesperson condemned the targeting of the clinic in Jabalia Camp and the deliberate arson attack on UNRWA's headquarters in occupied Jerusalem, describing both as "flagrant" breaches of international law and relevant UN resolutions.