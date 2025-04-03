King Visits Jordan's Restoring Hope Booth At Global Disability Summit

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday visited Jordan's Restoring Hope Society booth at the 3rd Global Disability Summit in Berlin, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Restoring Hope initiative was launched last year under Royal directives to address the critical needs of amputees in Gaza, where thousands of individuals of all ages are currently living with limb loss.

To date, more than 415 people, including children, were fitted with prosthetic limbs using advanced technology that allows them to receive a prosthetic within a matter of hours, rather than the months it would traditionally take.

The initiative is a collaboration between several organisations, including the Royal Medical Services, the“Hakeem programme” by Electronic Health Solutions, and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

His Majesty was briefed by the society's team on plans to expand its work, build partnerships with several countries, and build the capacities of specialists, especially after the initiative was transformed into a non-profit organisation under the name Restoring Hope Society, the statement said.

The King also visited the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities' booth at the summit and was briefed on the council's role in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities in the Kingdom and their integration into society, as well as its role in co-organising the summit on behalf of Jordan.

His Majesty, accompanied by HH Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court and president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, also visited the Assistive Technology Exhibition, which features the latest innovations in the field of prosthetics and hearing aids.