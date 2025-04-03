King Meets German Officials, Parliamentarians, Think Tank Representatives
During the meeting, hosted by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, His Majesty spoke about developments in the region, particularly the critical situation in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as developments in Syria and Lebanon, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King called for stepping up international efforts to reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, and create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
Discussions also covered views on regional and international developments, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Germany, the statement said.
Attendees included representatives from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, the Christian-Social Union, and the Alliance 90/The Greens Party, which are parties that won seats in Germany's recent parliamentary elections.
