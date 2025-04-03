Martinelli's Private Plane Landed In Chiriquí Ricardo Remains In The Nicaraguan Embassy

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama/Former President: We were recently informed by telephone that Albrook Airport officials asked to have the Martinelli plane removed from their airport. Ricardo Martinelli's private plane recently landed at Enrique Malek International Airport in David, Chiriquí. At least three people disembarked, according to initial reports. To date, the Civil Aeronautics Authority has not issued an official report on the aircraft's situation within these facilities. However, such flights could be part of routine passenger transfers to this region. The aircraft took off from Marcos A. Gelabert Airport, located in Albrook, Panama City. This event occurred amid expectations for Martinelli's departure to Nicaragua, the country that granted him political asylum. For their part, the former president's lawyers have confirmed that his situation remains unchanged and that he remains in the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama. It's worth remembering that the safe-conduct permit granted to Martinelli is valid for 72 hours, with a deadline of Thursday, April 3, to leave Panamanian territory and travel to Nicaragua.
