Pādel Nuestro Achieves €58 Million In Turnover In 2024 And Launches Global Market Consolidation Plan

Founded in 2010, Pādel Nuestro's mission is to offer players of all levels the best service, products and experiences. What started as an e-commerce project has revolutionized the market and has evolved into a full omnichannel model with 23 own international web shops, physical stores in various countries, presences in global and local marketplaces and an international distribution network.

Sascha Beyer Leads Innovation and Global Consolidation

The arrival of Sascha Beyer as CEO in early 2024 marked a milestone for the company and further strengthens Pādel Nuestro's commitment to consolidation, innovation and expansion. As a former Managing Director of Tennis-Point, Beyer brings extensive experience in larger scale specialty consumer business as well as a broad expertise in international omnichannel rollout, having founded, led and invested in further brands such as Avira, Tennis-People, Synchronica and Maxgate. His clear focus is to create and market products and experiences that make people's life easier, healthier, and more exciting.

Under his leadership Pādel Nuestro has undergone a major transformation in the past 12 months, restructuring its organization, refining its strategy and positioning itself for the next growth phase.

" Our objectives as the world's largest padel omnichannel player are clear: to maintain our market leadership, further expand internationally, innovate and consolidate the market and our position. We want to help brands maintain a healthy and profitable business and actively support the growth of the sport beyond Spain, with a strong focus on Europe, the U.S., Latin America and the Middle East. We are also exploring new opportunities in related sports categories, such as Pickleball, " says Beyer.

Expansion Plans: New Openings and social responsibility

2025 has started strong for the company, with the first quarter already exceeding expectations and supporting the planned growth of 44%. Pādel Nuestro continues to enhance its presence in key markets, with upcoming further store and web shop openings in Europe, the Middle East and the USA.

While strengthening its presence in the main nerve centers of the sport, the company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and making the sport greener through smart initiatives like ball recycling, racket renewal, green marketing and fair supply chain optimization. Moreover, it maintains its commitment to inclusion, supporting young people and disadvantaged families in accessing padel.

"It is our duty, our passion and our pleasure to serve as many new and existing players and fans as we can in the best way possible to generate an amazing sports experience for all of us" Beyer concludes.

