ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025


2025-04-03 04:16:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-mar

24-mar

Change

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.4

23.0

15 %

77.0

68.1

13 %

Central Europe

71.1

41.7

71 %

197.9

119.5

66 %

East Europe

34.0

31.9

7 %

97.3

93.8

4 %

South & West Europe

43.8

25.6

71 %

126.1

70.6

79 %

The Baltics

9.7

7.8

24 %

28.9

23.8

21 %

North America

56.1

13.5

316 %

112.2

35.4

217 %

Asia-Pacific

24.8

5.0

396 %

65.3

12.4

427 %

Africa

2.1

1.2

75 %

5.1

3.3

55 %

Zinzino

268.0

149.7

79 %

709.8

426.9

66 %

Faun Pharma

7.1

9.8

-28 %

16.1

27.6

-42 %

Zinzino Group

275.1

159.5

72 %

725.9

454.5

60 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700,

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4130427

The following files are available for download:

2503 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino

