ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025
|
Regions, mSEK
|
25-mar
|
24-mar
|
Change
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.4
|
23.0
|
15 %
|
77.0
|
68.1
|
13 %
|
Central Europe
|
71.1
|
41.7
|
71 %
|
197.9
|
119.5
|
66 %
|
East Europe
|
34.0
|
31.9
|
7 %
|
97.3
|
93.8
|
4 %
|
South & West Europe
|
43.8
|
25.6
|
71 %
|
126.1
|
70.6
|
79 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.7
|
7.8
|
24 %
|
28.9
|
23.8
|
21 %
|
North America
|
56.1
|
13.5
|
316 %
|
112.2
|
35.4
|
217 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
24.8
|
5.0
|
396 %
|
65.3
|
12.4
|
427 %
|
Africa
|
2.1
|
1.2
|
75 %
|
5.1
|
3.3
|
55 %
|
Zinzino
|
268.0
|
149.7
|
79 %
|
709.8
|
426.9
|
66 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.1
|
9.8
|
-28 %
|
16.1
|
27.6
|
-42 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
275.1
|
159.5
|
72 %
|
725.9
|
454.5
|
60 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700,
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
