Hundreds Of Tribals Protest In Ranchi Over Assault On Sarhul Procession

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 3 (IANS) Hundreds of tribals took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the violence that erupted during the Sarhul festival procession in the Pithoria police station area of Ranchi on April 1.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Central Sarna Committee, saw demonstrators blocking the Ranchi-Patratu road since 9 a.m., demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the assault. Shops in the Pithoria market also remained shut in solidarity.

Protesters alleged that the tribal procession was not only disrupted, but the Pahan (tribal priest) and other participants were also physically attacked. Women were also reportedly harassed and beaten. An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the attackers, but the demonstrators insist that their protest will continue until all accused are arrested.

According to reports, the violence arose from a dispute in Hethbalu village near Ranchi, where members of another community had set up electric carts on both sides of the road for their own festival. As the Sarhul procession passed through the area, some of its flags allegedly broke electric poles, triggering a heated altercation that quickly escalated into stone-pelting and violence.

Several people, including Ravi Pahan, Nagdev Pahan, Painbhora Munda, and Sandeep Munda, sustained injuries in the clashes.

A named FIR has been filed against Adam Ansari, Arif Ansari, Mintu Ansari, and Juaifa Ansari, along with several unidentified individuals, for their alleged involvement in the attack.

The complaint states that the attackers, who were lying in wait, ambushed the Sarhul procession with sharp weapons as it reached Hargarhi in Hethbalu village.

Police have so far arrested two accused in connection with the incident, but protesters, led by Central Sarna Committee President Ajay Tirkey and other tribal leaders, are demanding the immediate arrest of all culprits.

As of 1 p.m., traffic on the Ranchi-Patratu road remained blocked, causing significant disruption to commuters. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further escalation.