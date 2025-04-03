EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Market Report

Billions for rail and defense: SBF AG sees great growth opportunities in the new investment environment

02.04.2025 / 14:52 CET/CEST

SBF AG starts the financial year 2025 with a record order backlog of over EUR 100 million.

Public investments in infrastructure and defense open up new growth prospects

Subsidiaries address high-growth target markets Financial year 2024 still burdened by difficult conditions and realignment Leipzig, 2 April 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2,“SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, is strategically well positioned to benefit from the investments in infrastructure and defense planned in Germany and Europe. A particular focus is on the rolling stock sector, where SBF has been a technological leader for years with customized lighting and ceiling systems.



“Our solutions are used in both civil infrastructure and defense-related applications – two areas that are currently becoming the focus of public investments,” says Robert Stöcklinger, member of the Management Board of SBF AG .“This also sends a signal to the private sector. With a record order backlog, we are seeing a significant increase in demand. In recent months, we have worked consistently to reorganize our company and prepare for further growth – in terms of our production capacities and the strategic orientation of our subsidiaries."



Political impulses create growth prospects



The past financial years were characterized by exceptionally volatile market developments. Global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as their economic consequences, have led to considerable uncertainty in the target markets and delayed investments. The signal sent by the German parliament in March 2025 is thus all the more important: investments of around 500 billion euros are planned over a period of twelve years for infrastructure and climate protection alone, to be financed by a special fund. In addition, additional leeway for defense spending has been created above the debt brake.



Subsidiaries benefit directly from investment offensive



The investment package has provided a decisive impulse for a sustainable improvement to the framework conditions in all of SBF AG's business areas. The company and its subsidiaries are active in areas that benefit directly from these measures. Investments in the rail network and municipal infrastructure are opening up significant market opportunities for SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH and Lunux Lighting GmbH. At the same time, AMS Software und Elektronik GmbH is addressing safety-critical applications in the fields of defense, infrastructure and climate protection, particularly with its sensor technology.



Strong order backlog as a basis for growth



With a record order backlog of over EUR 100 million (as of March 31, 2025), SBF has a solid starting position for further growth. The order situation reflects the strong positioning in a market environment characterized by the need for resilient infrastructure, energy-efficient system solutions and safety-critical equipment – particularly in the field of rail infrastructure.



Even though the economic policy conditions are currently improving significantly, the positive effects on sales and earnings will only materialize gradually. The business figures for 2024 are not expected to reflect this upturn yet. Accordingly, SBF is focusing in the current reporting period on operational excellence and the targeted preparation of the coming growth spurt.





About the SBF-Group:



The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the“Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems“Made in Germany”. The“Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the“Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit .



Company contact:



SBF AG

Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

Email: ...



Press contact:



Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

Email: ...

