Isabel Tufet Bayona appointed new Chief Operating Officer of grenke AG (news with additional features)

Baden-Baden, April 2, 2025: The Supervisory Board of grenke AG has appointed Isabel Tufet Bayona as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 1, 2025. She will succeed Isabel Rösler, who left the Company on December 31, 2024, at her own request. Ms Tufet Bayona's responsibilities will encompass the entire back office, including the Credit Center, internal control functions such as risk control, compliance, anti-money laundering, information security, and data protection, as well as the human resources department. Isabel Tufet Bayona, born in 1978, is a recognised expert in compliance, transformation, and digitalisation. Most recently, she served on the extended management board of Santander Consumer Bank AG as Chief Transformation Officer and General Representative. Previously, the graduate economist held various leadership positions in operations and compliance at that same company. Other professional positions held have included Allianz Global Investors AG, Cominvest Asset Management GmbH (Commerzbank AG), and DASGIP AG/Jülich Fine Chemicals. Jens Rönnberg, Chair of the Supervisory Board of grenke:“Our expansion and ambitious growth targets within the grenke Group require a dedicated allocation of responsibilities on the Board of Directors. We are very pleased to have found an excellent Board member in Isabel Tufet Bayona, whose profile aligns perfectly with our requirements. Her longstanding professional experience in areas crucial for grenke, such as compliance, human resources, and operations, along with her international background and multilingual skills, will greatly benefit grenke as a global player. Isabel Tufet Bayona is the ideal addition to our team of Board of Directors.” Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke:“We are truly excited to be welcoming Isabel. She is an excellent fit for us – not only as an accomplished expert in her areas of expertise but also on a personal level. I am confident that she will bring added, lasting momentum and fresh energy to key initiatives, particularly in optimising our processes and driving impactful digitalisation through efficient transformation.” Isabel Tufet Bayona is looking forward to her new role:“The strong core of grenke's business model is truly compelling. Working with a dedicated team to efficiently and sustainably shape internal structures for robust growth in such an exciting, dynamic, and challenging environment is a highly attractive challenge to me, and I am very much looking forward to it.”





About grenke

The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke's activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N30).

