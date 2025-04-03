mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): AGMEGM

General Meeting of mobilezone holding ltd approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)

PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, April 2, 2025 At today's mobilezone holding ltd General Meeting, 42.1 percent of the share capital, or 56.6 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented. The shareholders voted in favour of all the proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was approved:

Payout of a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share on April 11, 2025 (ex-date April 09, 2025)

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Group Management

Consultative vote on the report on non-financial matters for 2024

Re-election of Olaf Swantee, Michael Haubrich, Lea Sonderegger and Markus Bernhard to the Board of Directors

First time election of Andreas Wyss to the Board of Directors

Re-election of Lea Sonderegger, Olaf Swantee and Michael Haubrich to the Nomination & Compensation Committee

Approval of the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year

Approval of the total amount of the maximum permissible remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Ordinary General Meeting

Approval of the total amount of maximum permissible remuneration of Group Management for the 2026 financial year BDO AG, Zurich was elected as auditors for a further year At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. Changes in the Board of Directors Gabriela Theus, a member of the Board of Directors since 2018, has decided not to stand for re-election after seven years of service. She chaired the Audit and Risk Committee for seven years. The Board of Directors thanks Gabriela Theus for her valuable commitment. The minutes of the meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating profit of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.



