General Meeting of mobilezone holding ltd approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)

Rotkreuz, April 2, 2025
At today's mobilezone holding ltd General Meeting, 42.1 percent of the share capital, or 56.6 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented.
The shareholders voted in favour of all the proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was approved:
At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
Changes in the Board of Directors
Gabriela Theus, a member of the Board of Directors since 2018, has decided not to stand for re-election after seven years of service. She chaired the Audit and Risk Committee for seven years. The Board of Directors thanks Gabriela Theus for her valuable commitment.
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.
