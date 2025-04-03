Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Endeavor Operating Company, LLC agrees to renew patent license agreement with the Kudelski Group

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, April 2, 2025 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that Endeavor Operating Company , a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR), has renewed its patent license agreement with the Group.

"This agreement validates that our patent portfolio continues to be relevant to the streaming video market, as our innovation drives the future of consumer engagement,” said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice-President, Business Development and Innovation at the Kudelski Group.

Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT.

The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world.

