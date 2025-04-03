Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-03 04:06:52
Endeavor Operating Company, LLC agrees to renew patent license agreement with the Kudelski Group
02.04.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, April 2, 2025 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that Endeavor Operating Company , a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR), has renewed its patent license agreement with the Group.

"This agreement validates that our patent portfolio continues to be relevant to the streaming video market, as our innovation drives the future of consumer engagement,” said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice-President, Business Development and Innovation at the Kudelski Group.

Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT.

The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit .

Media contacts

Marc Demierre
Kudelski Group
Director Corporate Communications
+41 79 190 17 09
...


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: ...
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
