EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

LION E-Mobility AG starts successfully into the new 2025 financial year – Challenging market environment impacts 2024

02.04.2025 / 19:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION E-Mobility AG starts successfully into the new 2025 financial year – Challenging market environment impacts 2024 Zug, April 2, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, closed the 2024 financial year with revenue of EUR 16.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR -4.2 million based on preliminary figures. Business development was characterized by extremely challenging conditions in the battery market. Nevertheless, LION achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Particularly noteworthy with regard to the fourth quarter of 2024 is the successful sale of the shares in the joint venture TÜV Süd Battery Testing GmbH. Overview of key financial figures (financial year 2024 vs. financial year 2023):

Revenue: EUR 16.9 million (2023: EUR 56.1 million)

EBITDA: EUR -4.2 million (2023: EUR 0.0 million) Equity ratio: stable at 19.5% LION E-Mobility AG and its group companies successfully used the year 2024 to restructure its business, The balance sheet total fell significantly from EUR 69.3 million to EUR 30.6 million due to the targeted reduction of inventories and the repayment of liabilities. The company is therefore starting the new financial year with a solid balance sheet structure. Furthermore, supply relationships were renegotiated and adapted to the current market situation which will lead to considerable competitive advantages from 2025 onwards. Significant operational recovery in Q1 2025

According to preliminary internal calculations, a significant operating improvement was achieved in the first quarter of 2025: revenue reached approximately EUR 6.4 million, compared to EUR 1.2 million in Q1 2024. Based on current estimates, EBITDA was clearly positive (Q1 2024: EUR -2.6 million). 2025: Focus on strategic growth

In light of the successful start to the year and the ongoing customer projects, the Management Board currently expects sales of EUR 28 to 35 million and a positive EBITDA for the 2025 financial year. Key driver of LION ́s future business is immersion technology, particularly in connection with the enormous fast charging capabilities, which is currently the main driver of innovation in the e-mobility sector. The major milestone in 2024 was the successful testing of LION's 400-volt LION LIGHT battery by a premium OEM, followed by an invitation to participate in the final phase of pre-series development. In addition, LION is pursuing further immersion projects with other OEMs, as the technology shows strong potential to address both fast-charging and performance-related requirements. In view of the particularly rapid pace of market development, LION is already in the process of preparing for series development. An important step here is the partnership with the Hofer Powertrain Group announced in March 2025. In addition to the immersion sector, 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 were also used to further develop and expand the product portfolio its cell technology platform, particularly in the NMC+ area, designed for next-generation high-performance applications. Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG , comments: "2024 was a year of transformation and strategic direction for us. With a solid balance sheet and promising projects and inquiries, we are entering the new year with great confidence. In the medium term, we see significant potential for our battery packs featuring innovative immersion cooling technology, based on the excellent test results." About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. -p

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

...

... |

Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

02.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: LION E-Mobility AG Chamerstrasse 172 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0560888270 WKN: A2QH97 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2110884

End of News EQS News Service