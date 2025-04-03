EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG successfully held

Press Release Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG successfully held / Dr Kai Gregor Klinger and Daniel Löhken elected to the Supervisory Board as new members, Sebastian Wasser confirmed on the Supervisory Board, Daniel Löhken appointed new Chairman of the Supervisory Board Potsdam, 2 April 2025 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) was held in Berlin on 1 April 2025. As a result of the Supervisory Board elections, Dr Kai Gregor Klinger and Mr Daniel Löhken were elected to the Supervisory Board as new members. Mr Sebastian Wasser was confirmed in office. In accordance with § 9 (2) sentence 2 of the Articles of Association, their term in office will end at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Daniel Löhken as its new Chairman and Mr Sebastian Wasser as Deputy Chairman. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was appointed as auditor for the 2024/2025 financial year and for the review of the half-year financial report and other interim financial reports. Alexander Kroth and Kyrill Turchaninov were discharged for their term of office on the Management Board in the 2023/2024 financial year. The discharge of Christian Hellmuth for the 2023/2024 financial year was postponed. Rolf Elgeti was not discharged for his work on the Supervisory Board in the past financial year 2023/2024. The remaining Supervisory Board members were discharged by the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, a resolution was passed to approve the Compensation Report prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the 2023/2024 financial year, as well as the compensation system for Management Board members. The adjusted compensation of the Supervisory Board, including the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, was also approved. The Annual General Meeting also approved the cancellation of the existing Authorised Capital 2021/I and the creation of new Authorised Capital 2025/I with the option to exclude subscription rights. The Management Board declared as part of a voluntary commitment that it would limit the exclusion of subscription rights to a maximum of 20% of the share capital if Authorised Capital 2025/I is utilised. In addition, the adjustment of Conditional Capital II and the creation of new Conditional Capital III in connection with a further authorisation to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds were approved. Approximately 72.7% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital at the time of the Annual General Meeting: EUR 43,351,091, divided into an equal number of voting shares). The detailed voting results are published on the company's website at:

About Deutsche Konsum Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local supply properties with the aim of continuous performance and the leveraging of hidden reserves. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing. Contact:

