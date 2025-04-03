EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

ALTUS renewables GmbH places order with Nordex Group for 40 MW in Germany

03.04.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 3 April 2025. At the end of March, the Nordex Group received an order for 39.9 MW in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, from a subsidiary of ALTUS renewables GmbH. The Nordex Group will install eight turbines from the Delta4000 series for the Seewald wind farm in the northern Black Forest. The order from the project development company for renewable energies from Karlsruhe also includes a premium service for the turbines over a period of 20 years. The wind turbines are scheduled to be installed from spring 2026. The project consists of a total of seven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4800 turbine, all with a hub height of 164 metres each. Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group: "We are very pleased that ALTUS renewables has chosen the technology of the Nordex Group for its new project. After several years of hesitant wind energy expansion in Baden-Württemberg, this project marks a new impetus for us in this southern state of Germany. With its highly efficient turbines, the Seewald wind farm will make a significant contribution to the future sustainable, independent and secure power supply in the region." About ALTUS renewables GmbH ALTUS renewables GmbH is a project development company for renewable energies based in Karlsruhe. It is a 100 percent subsidiary of Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG (KMW), which in turn is a subsidiary of the Mainz-Wiesbaden municipal utilities association consisting of ESWE Versorgungs AG and Mainzer Stadtwerke AG. As an experienced project developer with a focus on wind turbines and photovoltaic systems, ALTUS takes over the entire project development from the feasibility study to the handling of tendering procedures to technical and commercial management. The company has successfully implemented renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of 600 MW (wind) and 400 MWp (photovoltaics). About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...

