SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd on behalf of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 3 April 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received a follow-up order of EUR 1.5 million for direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) solutions of the JENNY and EMILY series. The order was awarded by SFC's long-term partner ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd (“ZeroAlpha”), a leading provider of communications, information management and sustainable energy solutions serving customers across the United Kingdom and European defence and security markets. As with previous orders, ZeroAlpha is acting on behalf of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the procurement organization for equipment and services serving NATO member states and its partner nations. In this case, the order is specifically for the British Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for protecting the security, independence, and interests of the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the order is part of an existing NATO-wide NSPA framework to supply tactical energy systems, including SFCs cutting-edge DMFC technology. The framework underscores a broader commitment to enhancing energy sustainment capabilities for NATO partner nations. These capabilities are particularly required for dismounted soldier operations, supporting communications and ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) applications, as well as sustaining key mission systems such as radar, drones, and satellite communications (SATCOM) on board military vehicles. They are essential in deployment scenarios that demand reliable energy solutions, including operations in remote areas, high-altitude environments, and extreme climatic conditions. SFCs JENNY and EMILY series of compact, portable, and mobile power generating solutions are specifically designed for these applications and scenarios and have, therefore, been meeting the operational demands of defense and public security customers worldwide for years. The JENNY 600S and 1200 are the lightest power generators based on SFC's DMFC technology, weighing just 1.7 kg and 3.3 kg, respectively. Designed for field missions, they can be easily carried in a backpack and provide 600 Wh or 1,200 Wh of electrical energy per day. With only a few fuel cartridges needed for several days of operation, they significantly reduce battery weight and free up space for essential supplies, such as additional food, water, and ammunition, extending mission endurance. The SFC EMILY excels in vehicle-based and field power applications. It maintains on-board power supply of a stationary vehicle when the engine is not running, automatically recharging the battery as needed. In addition to the growing demand for vehicle-centred applications, the SFC EMILY is also used in mobile and stationary defence applications, reliably powering radios, radar, and weapon systems and charging multiple batteries simultaneously – even in remote locations. Providing reliable power in the field is a key challenge for modern armed forces. SFC's JENNY and EMILY fuel cells address this by delivering lightweight, plug-and-play energy solutions for soldier and vehicle applications. Silent, emission-free, and virtually signature-free, they enhance operational stealth while minimizing logistical demands with efficient methanol consumption. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“We see a worldwide pattern of growing demand for electrical power in the field. As SFC Energy, we have been developing and delivering highly reliable and agile power solutions for defence and public security customers for more than 15 years. To date, we are the only supplier of NATO-qualified fuel cell systems for portable, remote, and vehicle-based applications – a unique technological position that makes us a preferred partner for armed forces globally. At the same time, we have been qualified by a number of defense organizations, making us well-equipped to benefit from increasing defence spending in Germany, Europe, and beyond.” Stewart Burton, CEO of ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd: “SFC Energy, with its unique fuel cell technology, offers energy sources with desired characteristics such as difficult to detect, robust, reliable – even under harsh environmental conditions – and, above all, field-proven. By meeting these requirements and the high quality of the JENNY and EMILY series of power generators, SFC is well positioned and visible to NATO member nations and partners through the NSPA.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).



About ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd

Founded in 2016, ZeroAlpha have long been established as leaders in the field of expeditionary energy and information systems to the UK and European defence and security markets. Established to focus on early entry military operations ZeroAlpha provide mission critical solutions across Soldier, Vehicle and Base applications. This enables commanders and units to increase their mission endurance and operational effectiveness in austere and zero infrastructure environments. Our solutions are low risk, highly innovative and have been operationally proven, enhancing mission endurance, command and control and tactical effectiveness in the harshest of environments. Addressing the need to 'Deploy Lighter - Last Longer' with minimal logistical support is the key aim of any of our solutions. Having been awarded NATO's only contract for Tactical Hybrid Energy systems, ZeroAlpha continue to lead the way forward in proven energy sustainment solutions across an enviable range of applications.



