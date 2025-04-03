Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RBI Needs Fresh Thinking And Commitment To Excellence: Governor Malhotra

RBI Needs Fresh Thinking And Commitment To Excellence: Governor Malhotra


2025-04-03 04:06:42
(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Apr 2 (KNN) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is committed to enhancing financial access, efficiency, and resilience in an evolving economic landscape, said Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the central bank's 90th commemoration ceremony on Tuesday.

“We at the Reserve Bank remain fully prepared to meet all challenges and seize all opportunities,” Malhotra stated, emphasising the institution's expanding role beyond its initial mandate.

“The RBI's journey ahead demands continuous adaptation, fresh thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence,” Malhotra said, reaffirming that public trust remains the institution's greatest asset.

He highlighted the need to balance price stability, financial stability, and economic growth amid technological advancements, global uncertainties, and climate change challenges.

Malhotra pointed out that financial inclusion is a key focus area, noting that over 551 million bank accounts have been opened under various schemes.

The RBI's Financial Inclusion Index rose to 64.2 in March 2024 from 60.1 in March 2023 and 43.4 in 2017, reflecting significant progress in access, quality, and usage of financial services.

“It will be our endeavour to optimise our regulatory frameworks by balancing financial stability and efficiency,” he added, reaffirming the RBI's commitment to responsible regulation.

The governor underscored the importance of embracing technology and innovation to strengthen the financial sector.

The RBI aims to remain vigilant, adaptive, and forward-looking, collaborating with stakeholders, governments, and financial regulators to enhance the banking ecosystem.

As the Indian economy gears up for a crucial decade, the central bank's focus will be on striking the right balance between regulation and growth, ensuring a robust and inclusive financial system for the future.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN03042025000155011030ID1109384868

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search