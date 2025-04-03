India Launches National Bamboo Mission 2025 To Boost Bamboo Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)In a major push to the bamboo sector, the Indian government has launched the National Bamboo Mission (NBM) 2025 to expand bamboo cultivation, strengthen industry linkages, and reduce import dependence.

The initiative aims to increase bamboo plantations on non-forest lands such as farms, homesteads, community lands, and irrigation canal borders, thereby enhancing farmers' incomes and ensuring a steady raw material supply for industries.

The Maharashtra government has also announced a Rs 4,300 crore bamboo plantation project during its recent budget session.

This initiative seeks to support farmers, MSMEs, and large-scale processing industries, creating a robust value chain for the state's bamboo-based businesses.

A key component of NBM 2025 is improving post-harvest management through primary processing units, treatment and seasoning plants, and market infrastructure development near production clusters.

The mission emphasises research, product innovation, and skill development to align with market needs. Farmers' producer organizations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs), and entrepreneurs will be actively involved to enhance financial and market access.

NBM 2025 follows a 60:40 funding model between the Centre and states, with a 90:10 share for North Eastern and hilly states.

Special incentives will be provided to North Eastern states, where bamboo resources remain underutilised due to infrastructure and market access challenges.

Industry experts see this as a transformative step. Ashish Kaswa, a Nagpur-based bamboo entrepreneur, welcomed Maharashtra's Rs 4,300 crore investment, calling it a move that could make the state a hub for bamboo industries.

However, he also highlighted challenges such as inadequate subsidies and high transportation costs, which continue to hinder large-scale industrial adoption.

At the recent Rashtriya Bans Utsav 2025 at IIT-Bombay, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the immense potential of India's bamboo industry, stating that it could grow into a Rs 1 lakh crore sector.

He underscored bamboo's applications in agriculture, construction, green energy, and bio-based industries, urging greater R&D investment and industrial adoption.

(KNN Bureau)