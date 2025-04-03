MAHE B'lru Gears Up For Open House Edition 2: Bigger, Bolder, Unmissable

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India MAHE Bengaluru is set to host the second edition of its much-awaited Open House on April 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM its Yelahanka campus. This immersive event invites students, parents, and educators to discover the dynamic academic environment, explore cutting edge programs, and engage in meaningful conversations about future-ready careers.



MAHE B'LRU Open House 2025 - a step towards excellent future



The day kicks off with Open House Activities (10:30 AM – 1:00 PM) offering a diverse array of interactive events, including but not limited to:



TECH OFF : A technical project exhibition showcasing student innovations

DOMINO: Competitive gaming challenges

BIZWHIZ: A high-energy business quiz

EUREKA & POLICY FORGE: For science and policy enthusiasts

MOOT COURT: A simulated courtroom experience for aspiring legal minds OPEN FUTURE: A guided career assessment to help students align passions with academic pathways



From 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, attendees can enjoy a food and fun session featuring a FLASH MOB by student dancers, live music from THE BIG GIG, and a culinary experience at FOOD PATH, where campus food stalls will serve a variety of delicious treats.



The afternoon session, CONNECT (2:00 PM – 3:30 PM) at Dr. Ramdas M Pai Convention Centre, will feature“ WELCOME TO THE MAHEVERSE ”, a presentation and Q&A session led by Divyadarshini K., Assistant Director of Admissions, MAHE Bengaluru. Following this, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan , Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru, will deliver an inspiring talk titled“YOU BELONG HERE” from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM.



The Comedy Circuit (3:45 PM – 4:30 PM) promises a laughter-filled session with renowned stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu at Dr. Ramdas M Pai Convention Centre.



Excited about the upcoming event, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro VC of MAHE Bengaluru , said, "Open House 2025 isn't just an event - it's your power move into MAHE B'LRU. From groundbreaking programs to world-class facilities, it's where aspirations meet opportunities and futures take shape. Step in, explore, and see what makes us extraordinary!”



Throughout the day, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, visitors can embark on an exclusive campus tour, experiencing the world-class facilities, academic infrastructure, and vibrant student life at MAHE Bengaluru.



Register and secure a seat for an opportunity to discover, learn, and be part of this one-of-a-kind event



href="" rel="nofollow manipal/lp/maheblr/open-hous .



Stay tuned for more details as MAHE Bengaluru prepares to welcome you for a day filled with discovery, inspiration and connection!