Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Nusseibeh

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh this morning. The Deputy Secretary and the Assistant Foreign Minister affirmed the importance of the Abraham Accords, economic cooperation, and working together to strengthen regional security. The Deputy Secretary expressed enthusiasm for the ten-year $1.4 trillion investment proposal presented to President Donald Trump on March 18 at the White House. The Deputy Secretary discussed the importance of regional peace and countering Houthi aggression to defend freedom of navigation, and ensuring that Hamas releases all hostages, including the remaining Americans.