Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Spanish State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs Martínez Belío

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío. Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Spain partnership and called on Spain to increase its defense spending in line with its NATO commitments. The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary discussed deepening our ties across a wide range of mutual interests, including strengthening cooperation on migration.

