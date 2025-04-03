Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Spanish State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs Martínez Belío

Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Spanish State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs Martínez Belío


2025-04-03 03:44:03

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

 Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío.  Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Spain partnership and called on Spain to increase its defense spending in line with its NATO commitments.  The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary discussed deepening our ties across a wide range of mutual interests, including strengthening cooperation on migration.

MENAFN03042025004514009831ID1109384810

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search