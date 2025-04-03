Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramírez

Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramírez
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. Deputy Secretary Landau, who lived in Paraguay for five years during his childhood, highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Paraguay relationship and our shared commitment to democratic values. Deputy Secretary Landau affirmed the importance of strengthening commercial ties and increasing opportunities for U.S. investment. The Deputy also noted his appreciation for Paraguay’s leadership in standing up for fundamental freedoms under attack by tyrannical regimes in the region.
Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Ramírez also reaffirmed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation in the areas of security and infrastructure for Information and Communications Technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment