Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramírez

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. Deputy Secretary Landau, who lived in Paraguay for five years during his childhood, highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Paraguay relationship and our shared commitment to democratic values. Deputy Secretary Landau affirmed the importance of strengthening commercial ties and increasing opportunities for U.S. investment. The Deputy also noted his appreciation for Paraguay’s leadership in standing up for fundamental freedoms under attack by tyrannical regimes in the region.