Condolences On The Devastating Wildfires In The Republic Of Korea - United States Department Of State

The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea for the tragic loss of life and the extensive damage caused by ongoing wildfires in the southeastern region.

The deadly wildfires have not only claimed lives but also destroyed homes and historic sites. America stands with its ally during this difficult time. United States Forces Korea also stands ready to provide assistance to help combat the fires and support the affected communities.

We mourn the loss of the brave firefighters and many others who have died. Our thoughts are with their families, the displaced individuals, and all those seeking refuge during this tragic time.

Our nation has not forgotten the Republic of Korea’s unwavering support during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and Hawaii. Just as you have stood with us, we will stand with you.