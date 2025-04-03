Sanctioning Evasion Network Supporting Hizballah Finance Operations - United States Department Of State

The United States is today designating a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that supports Hizballah’s finance team, which oversees commercial projects and oil smuggling networks that generate revenue for Hizballah.

Such evasion networks bolster Iran and Hizballah, undermining Lebanon. As part of today’s action, the United States is designating five individuals and three associated companies, including family members and close associates of prominent Hizballah officials.

This action supports the whole-of-government policy of maximum pressure on Iran and its terrorist proxies, like Hizballah, as detailed in National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 issued on February 4.

The United States is committed to supporting Lebanon by exposing and disrupting funding schemes for Hizballah’s terrorist activities and Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region. Hizballah cannot be allowed to keep Lebanon captive. The United States will continue using tools at its disposal until this terrorist group no longer threatens the Lebanese people.

Additionally, the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Hizballah.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The Department of State previously designated Hizballah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, pursuant to E.O. 13224, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. For more information, today’s designation can be found on the Recent Actions | Office of Foreign Assets Control website.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards For Justice website.