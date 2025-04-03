Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Indian Foreign Secretary Misri - United States Department Of State


The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.  They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.  The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India’s assistance addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue.  

