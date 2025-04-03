Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Indian Foreign Secretary Misri - United States Department Of State

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India’s assistance addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.