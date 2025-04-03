Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More Foreign Gang Terrorists Deported Out Of America - United States Department Of State


2025-04-03 03:44:00

Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists. 

In order to keep the American people safe, President Trump designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens. 

Once again, we extend our gratitude to President Bukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism.

