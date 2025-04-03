Sanctioning Those Undermining Hong Kong's Autonomy - United States Department Of State

Today, the Department of State is sanctioning six Beijing and Hong Kong authorities responsible for abuses in Hong Kong and the United States. This includes five individuals for their role as leaders or officials of the Hong Kong government that have engaged in actions or policies that have degraded the autonomy of Hong Kong, including in connection with transnational repression targeting individuals residing in the United States, and one individual for their role in implementing the National Security Law.

Today’s actions, and publication of the “Hong Kong Policy Act Report” report to Congress, demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to hold to account those responsible for depriving people in Hong Kong of protected rights and freedoms or who commit acts of transnational repression on U.S. soil or against U.S. persons.

Sanctions actions are being taken pursuant to section 4(a)(iii)(A) and section 4(a)(i) of Executive Order 13936, which authorizes sanctions in the spirit of the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, and the Hong Kong Autonomy Act of 2020, with respect to Hong Kong. More information can be found in the Fact Sheet and the Hong Kong Policy Report.