Secretary Rubio's Travel To Brussels - United States Department Of State

2025-04-03 03:43:59

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Brussels, Belgium from April 2-4.  In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine.  Secretary Rubio will also discuss the shared threat of China to the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific Alliances at a NATO session with representatives of the Indo-Pacific Partners. Lastly, the Secretary will discuss plans for The Hague Summit this summer.

